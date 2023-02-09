How Sebi is all set to make AIFs more investor-friendly

On the issue of upfront distribution commissions, the Sebi paper notes that in some cases, these have gone up to around 4-5% of the committed amount (total money that an investor has committed to invest in a scheme over time, in tranches). When contrasted with other products such as MFs and PMSes that have trail commissions, the existence of large upfront commissions provides an incentive for the mis-selling of AIFs. This is similar to earlier instances of close-ended MF products where such commissions played a strong role in garnering new investors. “There was 3-4% exit fee. Hence, chances were high that investors won’t exit once they had invested, thereby allowing upfront commissions to be paid. Similarly large upfront commissions are providing an incentive to push certain AIF products" says Randev. Typically, these are paid upfront out of the management fees that will be collected from investors over time. In some cases, distributors also get a cut from the set-up fee (see graphic).

