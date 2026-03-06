How SEBI’s new PMS rules offer a solution to the long-standing problem for HNI portfolios, family wealth

Managing money is not only a job for many rich Indian families; it's also an emotional job. It takes years of hard effort, sacrifice, and ambition to build a portfolio. They hold the dreams of the founders, the duties of the heirs, and the silent optimism that things would get better for the next generations.

But underlying the sophistication of HNI portfolios lies a shockingly delicate reality: what happens to these assets when life changes suddenly?

What happens if the head of the household goes away? What if the PMS house that takes care of the money wants to change things up or sell its business? What happens to the portfolio when the individual who made the money is no longer there?

These questions that haven't been answered have made rich families worry a lot. And until recently, the rules didn't have very clear solutions either.

That altered in 2025–26.

For years, families have been asking SEBI for two key reforms to wealth continuity, even if they didn't say so openly. These modifications make it more caring and easy to understand.

The Overlooked Fragility in PMS Portfolios High-net-worth investors typically pick Portfolio Management Services (PMS) because they want to be sure that someone is looking after their money and offering them good advice. But there has always been a blind spot.

The client owns the securities in their demat account, but the PMS company makes the investment decisions, keeps the portfolio organised, and sends reports. If the PMS provider changes its structure, leaves, or is bought by another company, the connection will change, but the securities will stay the same.

Relationships are the most important thing to families.

It used to be hard to make changes like these. They needed fresh papers, permission from the law, and a lot of time. Investors sometimes didn't know who was in control of their money or if they should leave.

Families who were already going through changes in their emotions or their generations didn't appreciate not knowing what was going to happen.

SEBI’s New PMS Transfer Framework: A Quiet But Powerful Fix In October 2025, SEBI made it easy and straightforward for PMS businesses to change management. It may sound like a process, but for families, it signifies something much more: staying the same.

The revised guidelines say:

1. Any transfer of a PMS business needs SEBI's approval.

This makes sure that decisions aren't taken too rapidly, investors aren't surprised, and the new PMS can genuinely fulfil the standards that are required.

2. Companies in the same group can move items around more easily.

A huge financial company can now merge all of its PMS activities into one company without having to shift any clients.

3. Transfers to PMS providers outside of the organization must be clear and full.

The new PMS must do all of the previous PMS's jobs, like keeping track of performance, obligations, and pending compliance, to protect investors.

4. People who work with clients tell them stuff, ask for their ideas, and provide them options.

No investor should feel like they have to do something they don't want to do. In short, SEBI has made a procedure that used to be unclear more respectable and orderly.

Fixing Another Emotional Pain Point: Transmission After Death The second shift, which came in January 2026, is about a much more delicate time: when an investor dies.

You know how hard it may be to deal with a family member's money after they die if you've ever had to do it. Things that are simple can get challenging. Different middlemen want different documentation, nominees don't know what their rights are, and heirs may have to wait months to obtain their inheritance.

By creating a single transmission framework, SEBI made things easier.

This is the main difference.

The nominee does not get the money. Wills or rules of succession say who the lawful heirs are and who gets the property.

SEBI designed the TLH (Transmission to Legal Heir) code to make this process simple and consistent. This code makes sure that inherited securities are always treated the same manner and are never improperly termed taxable transfers.

This gets rid of the stress, uncertainty, and delays for families who are already grieving.

This shift also makes it easier for PMS portfolios to be passed down from one generation to the next because PMS holdings are also stored in demat accounts.

What These Changes Mean for Families When you put SEBI's two adjustments together, they protect HNI holdings.

1. Continuity, even if your PMS goes in a different direction

You don't have to worry about how business decisions or restructuring will influence your money anymore. SEBI will watch over it and make sure it is run well.

2. Better, easier ways to give away things

Heirs understand the point. Nominees know what they need to do. The documents are the same. The process, which can be harsh on the heart, gets more human.

3. Better ways to pass on money over time

More and more families are using family investment businesses, trusts, or HUFs to manage their PMS accounts. They are now sure that holding the securities and managing the portfolio would go smoothly.

How families may improve their planning for the future These adjustments to the regulations are substantial, but they operate best when they are part of a thoroughly thought-out plan. Families should think about:

● Find out if people, trusts, or businesses own the PMS accounts.

● Check that your nominations, wills and demat details are all in order to avoid complications.

● Talking to PMS providers about preparations for continuity, like how transfers will be communicated.

● Preparing heirs not just with money, but also with how things function, who to call, and where to find vital documents.

Final Thought It's not only about money when you plan for the future. It's about being responsible, wanting to leave a mark, and wanting to leave things in order instead of leaving them up in the air.

The adjustments SEBI make may appear technical, but they add a human element back into the conversation. They make changes less stressful, keep investments steady, and help families manage their money better over decades instead of years.