How SEBI's nod to Small and Medium REITs may open doors for real estate investors?
Real estate industry players welcome Sebi's decision to regulate fractional ownership real estate market
Market regulator Sebi has decided to promote investments through Small and Medium REITs (SM REITs). On Saturday, the Sebi board approved amendments to REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 in order to create a regulatory framework for the facilitation of SM REITs, with an asset value of at least ₹50 crore vis-a-vis minimum asset value of ₹500 crore for existing REITs.The decision was approved at the meeting of the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in Mumbai.