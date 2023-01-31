How section 80C of I-T Act has fallen out of sync with inflation
The CII saw an increase of 105% between 2005 and 2014 whereas the 80C limit was increased by a mere 50%.
Ahead of Wednesday’s Union Budget presentation, Agra-based Punit Chahar has a special request. He wants the finance minister to increase the deduction limit under section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act to align it with inflation. The 47-year-old businessman claims about ₹1.12 lakh—the amount he pays towards his children’s school tuition fees—as deduction under 80C. But that alone takes up about 75% of the total ₹1.5 lakh investment limit available under the section when filing I-T returns and doesn’t leave room for other investments
