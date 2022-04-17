How senior citizens can avoid 10% TDS on fixed deposits?

Additionally, submitting Form 12BBA will also save senior citizen taxpayers the hassle of getting refund on tax deducted at source (TDS) on FD interest, said Batra. As per I-T laws, 10% TDS is deducted on interest income above ₹50,000 earned by a senior citizen aged 60 years and above. For taxpayers in 5% and 10% tax slabs, the 10% TDS will result in higher tax outgo than what the taxpayer will pay as per his tax slab. For instance, someone with ₹7 lakh interest income will pay ₹70,000 tax when 10% TDS is deducted, whereas if the same taxpayer submits Form 12BBA, he will have to pay ₹52,500 tax. In the former case, the taxpayer will have to get refund of ₹17,500.

