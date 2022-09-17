How senior citizens can get over 2 lakh annual income through SCSS?

Within a year of maturity, an SCSS account can be extended, and the extended account will continue to accrue interest at the rate that was in operation on the maturity date. SCSS also permits premature withdrawals at any time post the account’s active date. For instance, if an account is discontinued before one year, no interest would be payable; If the account is terminated after one year but before two years from the date of opening, 1.5% of the principal will be deducted. If the account is closed after two years but before five years from the date of account establishment, 1% of the principal will be deducted by the responsible post office. Nevertheless, an extended account may be closed or liquidated after a year from the date of extension without incurring any penalties.

