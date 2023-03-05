How senior citizens can make the most from a portfolio of SCSS & PMVVY schemes?10 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 06:24 PM IST
- The two most well-liked government-backed initiatives for elderly adults during the prevailing interest rate regime are the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY).
The two most well-liked government-backed initiatives for elderly adults during the prevailing interest rate regime are the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY). The Finance Minister Nirmala said on February 1, 2023, during the presentation of the Union Budget, that the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme's maximum deposit limit will increase from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh effective from 1 April 2023 or FY24. In comparison to popular bank fixed deposits (FDs), such as those offered by SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB, and others amid the current rise of interest rate trend, the latest interest rate for the SCSS plan is 8%.
