How senior citizens can make the most from a portfolio of SCSS & PMVVY schemes?

Harsh Gahlaut, CEO, FinEdge

In the recent Union Budget, we saw the limit for SCSS being doubled from 15 lakhs to 30 lakhs. However, senior citizens should not be in a hurry to rush into government backed schemes with their post-retirement savings as they represent a sub-optimal solution. First, although both PMVVY and SCSS offer an FD-plus return of 8% now, returns are fully taxable at the margin. Second, there’s a hard lock-in on the invested amount for 5 years (10 years for PMVVY). As a senior citizen, three things matter – access to capital during events such as medical emergencies, tax efficient income, and inflation beating capital growth. Unfortunately, government schemes like SCSS and PMVVY do not check any of the three boxes.