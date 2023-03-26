Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a government-backed savings scheme in India for senior citizens 60 years of age and up. The SCSS pays a higher interest rate than standard fixed deposits and savings accounts. The SCSS interest rate was raised to 8% in December for the last quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23, which is substantially higher than the elevated inflation levels. Elderly individuals can invest up to ₹30 lakh in the post office's Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) from April 1, 2023, up from ₹15 lakh before, as stated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 presentation. With the current SCSS interest rate, higher deposit limit, and tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961, here’s how senior citizens can make the most from SCSS scheme from FY23-24.

