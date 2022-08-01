How Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal grows his money

So, we have a system. Most of the companies that are worth tracking send us monthly or quarterly MIS, and broadly, we look at it whether we need to do a deep dive or not. If it’s on track and everything is ok, we don’t really bother. If it is doing very badly also, we don’t bother because there is nothing we can do. It’s too late. If any founder has written seeking help in certain areas, we jump in and help. So, we talk with them about financing, help them raise series A or series B funding, connect them with angel investors, and with customers.