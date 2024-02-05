How should borrowers decide between a term loan and availing an overdraft facility? MintGenie explains
A term loan involves borrowing a fixed amount with a predetermined repayment schedule from a bank, NBFC, or any financial institution. In contrast, with an overdraft, interest is calculated solely on the amount withdrawn using the overdraft facility.
Facing an unforeseen need for a substantial amount of money can induce significant stress, and the optimal course of action is contingent upon various factors. This leads us to the inquiry of what steps should be taken when a substantial sum is required to address unexpected emergencies.