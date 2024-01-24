How should I accumulate ₹1 crore in six years to fund my home?
You need to invest in more large- and mid-cap funds as the time horizon is six years.
My husband and I earn ₹20 lakh annually and invest ₹40,000 every month via a systematic investment plan (SIP) which I started two months ago. I have ₹3 lakh in direct stocks and some investment in gold. We want to accumulate ₹1 crore in six years for the down payment of our home. Do we need to step up the monthly investment every year? If so, how do we go about with it?
—Name withheld on request
