How should I allocate monthly savings of 50k for long term?

Before you turn to wealth generation, ensure that you have taken care of your ‘business emergency’ funds . While there are thumb rules for the personal or family emergency funds (generally an equivalent of six months of one’s salary), there aren’t one for business emergency funds. So, you would need to decide on the amount required for that and set it aside. This part of your corpus can be kept in ultra-low risk options like FDs or liquid funds. Then, you can turn your attention to wealth building.

