How should I allocate my money to meet retirement goals?

I am 30 years old and unmarried, and recently joined a global FMCG company. While I am earning in Euros, I want to invest in India with the objective of buying a house in Delhi/Gurgaon by the age of 40, and reside here after retirement. Over the last year, I have been investing in Indian mutual funds (MFs)—60% of portfolio—with only 4% return, and NRE fixed deposits —40% of portfolio —with 6.5% return per annum. I also have some passive investments in France (part of compensation) but I can’t access that for the next five years over tax issues. How should I optimise my portfolio? My risk appetite is medium to high . How can I can leverage the EUR/INR interaction as well as the difference between the two stock markets?

