How should I file foreign rental income?

As per the income tax rules (Rule 115), the rate for conversion of income earned in foreign currency shall be TTBR (Telegraphic Transfer Buying Rate) as on the specified date. TTBR is issued by State Bank of India. For converting rental income earned in a foreign currency, the specified date is the last day of the financial year. Therefore, you must consider the TTBR of the last day of the financial year for calculating rental income to be reported in your income tax return that will be filed in India. In case this rental income is directly received by you in a bank account in India, then you should take the amount credited to your account in Indian rupees.