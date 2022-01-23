How should I invest for higher studies and marriage of my kids 20 yrs from now?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
If we assume you will continue with the mutual fund SIPs and PPF investment in the same way for the coming years, after 15 years your PPF balance assuming a return of 7% per annum could approximately be ₹31 lakh
NEW DELHI :
I am investing ₹6,800 a month in Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 and ₹6,500 per month with 10% step-up in Kotak Flexicap and ₹5,500 per month with step-up in Nippon Large Cap. I am doing these SIPs since 2018. I am also investing ₹10,000 per month in PPF and have also taken Postal Life Insurance which will mature in 2033 (maturity amount is approximately ₹32 lakh). My job guarantees me pension post retirement so I am not planning for any retirement corpus. I will need money for the higher studies of my children ( ₹1 crore) and marriage ( ₹50 lakh) which will be 15 and 20 yrs from now. Will I be able to achieve the target with my present investments?
Considering the details you have shared in the query you will be able to achieve the corpus of ₹1 crore for higher studies of your children and ₹50 lakh for their marriage after 15 and 20 years respectively. Here is one of the strategies you can follow to achieve your goals.
Since you have mentioned investing in SIPs from 2018 along with a step-up of 10% every year, I have considered an approximate accumulated corpus of ₹9.5 lakh for your SIPs so far. There is a possibility that your present corpus could be higher than the stated amount. If we assume you will continue with the mutual fund SIPs and PPF investment in the same way for the coming years, after 15 years your PPF balance assuming a return of 7% per annum could approximately be ₹31 lakh. Similarly, your mutual fund corpus at that stage would be around ₹86 lakh assuming a 10% per annum return. You can use the PPF balance of ₹31 lakh and ₹69 lakh from mutual funds to take care of the higher education goal of your children.
Balance mutual fund corpus of ₹17 lakh can continue to remain invested along with the stepped-up SIPs for five more years. From these investments, you could reach a corpus of around ₹1.23 crore that can help you take care of marriage expenses comfortably. You may reinvest the maturity proceeds of your insurance policy in equity from a wealth creation perspective and also use it for children marriage if for any reason you have to stop your monthly SIPs later on.