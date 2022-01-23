How should I invest for higher studies and marriage of my kids 20 yrs from now?

Since you have mentioned investing in SIPs from 2018 along with a step-up of 10% every year, I have considered an approximate accumulated corpus of ₹9.5 lakh for your SIPs so far. There is a possibility that your present corpus could be higher than the stated amount. If we assume you will continue with the mutual fund SIPs and PPF investment in the same way for the coming years, after 15 years your PPF balance assuming a return of 7% per annum could approximately be ₹31 lakh. Similarly, your mutual fund corpus at that stage would be around ₹86 lakh assuming a 10% per annum return. You can use the PPF balance of ₹31 lakh and ₹69 lakh from mutual funds to take care of the higher education goal of your children.