OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  How should I invest in order to meet my long-term goals?
Listen to this article

I am 34-years-old, have no children and plan to retire around 55-58 years of age. As of now, I have savings of 9 lakh and invest in the following SIPs:

10,000 each in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap fund , Axis Small Cap Fund , ICICI Pru Technology Direct Fund and PGIM India mid-cap opportunities fund.

I have also invested 120,000 in NPS (National Pension System), 200,000 in ELSS (equity linked savings scheme), and have a term insurance of 1 crore each for me and my wife till the age of 75 years, besides a 10 lakh family floater health insurance.

Now, I need the corpus for these: A sum of 1 crore for two children in the future, 60 lakh (with inflation) for the marriages of the children, and 50,000 per month after retirement. I also need money for my dream house (I will redeem 25 lakh after 5 years)

How much extra premium do I need to pay to reach my goal?

—Ashutosh Kumar Singh

 

All but one of your goals are long-term oriented, so I am going to ignore that one short-term goal for the purposes of this planning (the house goal). You can use a combination of your current savings and judicious redemption from your investments to take care of that. For generating a corpus for your children, 1 crore today would translate to 3.2 crore in 20 years (assuming a 6% inflation), and will need an investment of 33,000 a month (assuming a 12% long-term portfolio return). Similar numbers for the other goals are 2.5 crore for wedding (in 25 years), requiring a 14,000 per month investment, and 4.5 crore for retirement, requiring 32,000 per month investment. The total monthly investment required would be around 80,000 per month to meet all your goals in future. At this time, you are making about 65,000 per month on average and that is a very good start. Please create individual investment buckets for each of the goals and segregate your investments for ease of management.

Srikanth Meenakshi is founder, Primeinvestor.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout