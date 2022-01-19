How should I invest in order to meet my long-term goals?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I am 34-years-old, have no children and plan to retire around 55-58 years of age. As of now, I have savings of ₹9 lakh and invest in the following SIPs:
₹10,000 each in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap fund , Axis Small Cap Fund , ICICI Pru Technology Direct Fund and PGIM India mid-cap opportunities fund.
I have also invested ₹120,000 in NPS (National Pension System), ₹200,000 in ELSS (equity linked savings scheme), and have a term insurance of ₹1 crore each for me and my wife till the age of 75 years, besides a ₹10 lakh family floater health insurance.
Now, I need the corpus for these: A sum of ₹1 crore for two children in the future, ₹60 lakh (with inflation) for the marriages of the children, and ₹50,000 per month after retirement. I also need money for my dream house (I will redeem ₹25 lakh after 5 years)
How much extra premium do I need to pay to reach my goal?
—Ashutosh Kumar Singh
All but one of your goals are long-term oriented, so I am going to ignore that one short-term goal for the purposes of this planning (the house goal). You can use a combination of your current savings and judicious redemption from your investments to take care of that. For generating a corpus for your children, ₹1 crore today would translate to ₹3.2 crore in 20 years (assuming a 6% inflation), and will need an investment of ₹33,000 a month (assuming a 12% long-term portfolio return). Similar numbers for the other goals are ₹2.5 crore for wedding (in 25 years), requiring a ₹14,000 per month investment, and ₹4.5 crore for retirement, requiring ₹32,000 per month investment. The total monthly investment required would be around ₹80,000 per month to meet all your goals in future. At this time, you are making about ₹65,000 per month on average and that is a very good start. Please create individual investment buckets for each of the goals and segregate your investments for ease of management.