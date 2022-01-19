How should I invest in order to meet my long-term goals?

All but one of your goals are long-term oriented, so I am going to ignore that one short-term goal for the purposes of this planning (the house goal). You can use a combination of your current savings and judicious redemption from your investments to take care of that. For generating a corpus for your children, ₹1 crore today would translate to ₹3.2 crore in 20 years (assuming a 6% inflation), and will need an investment of ₹33,000 a month (assuming a 12% long-term portfolio return). Similar numbers for the other goals are ₹2.5 crore for wedding (in 25 years), requiring a ₹14,000 per month investment, and ₹4.5 crore for retirement, requiring ₹32,000 per month investment. The total monthly investment required would be around ₹80,000 per month to meet all your goals in future. At this time, you are making about ₹65,000 per month on average and that is a very good start. Please create individual investment buckets for each of the goals and segregate your investments for ease of management.