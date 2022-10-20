How should I invest my corpus to get ₹1.25 lakh monthly via SWP?2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 10:17 PM IST
Consider inflation while deciding the monthly withdrawal amount; in early retirement planning, inflation is a huge factor
Consider inflation while deciding the monthly withdrawal amount; in early retirement planning, inflation is a huge factor
I am a 40- year-old professional with a working partner and 13-year-old daughter. I have around ₹1.5 crore in savings from work projects abroad which are currently nested in NRE fixed deposits that need to be converted into resident accounts soon as per law. Also, for the next five years, I can invest ₹1.5 lakh per month in mutual funds via SIPs too.