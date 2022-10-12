How should I invest to create a corpus of 23 lakh in 3 years?

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) are long-term investments in the equity market. Since they are not made in bulk at any one given time, the risk of these portfolios as well as their potential returns is spread out over multiple instalments. So, there is no bad time to start investing through SIPs. You can start it any time and let market volatility do its magic in terms of averaging your investment costs. As a young person with, hopefully, a long-term investment horizon, your portfolio can take considerable risks and hence be overweight on equity funds. The key is to select good equity funds, and a curated lists of good funds such as Mint 20 list of funds can help you with your choices.