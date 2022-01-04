How should I invest to generate a corpus of 1.5 cr in 25 yrs?

First, let’s take your retirement goal. You have mentioned that the corpus you are looking for is ₹1.5 crore. However, as a young person with probably 25+ years to go to retirement, you need to factor in inflation to truly determine the corpus you would need to invest for. So, if you meant ₹1.5 crore in today’s value, the same would be worth less than ₹40 lakh in 25 years’ time.