How should I invest to get ₹50 lakh for my child’s education?2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 11:21 PM IST
You should review the progress of your direct equity investments and see if you have sufficient time to manage them
I am 37 years old and will require around ₹50 lakh for my daughter’s education after 10 years. My monthly salary is ₹70,000. I am investing in mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIPs). These include SBI Bluechip Fund ( ₹3,000 per month, and increasing it by ₹1,000 every year), ₹3,000 each in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund, SBI Small Cap Fund and Axis Mid Cap Fund per month. I am also investing ₹3,000 per month in PPF. I have fixed deposits worth ₹3 lakh. I can increase my SIP amount every year by 10% in all the schemes. Apart from this, I invest ₹15,000 every month in stocks too. Please suggest if I should make any changes to my portfolio.