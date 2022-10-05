How should I invest to get 50 lakh for my child’s education?

At present, you are investing around ₹30,000 every month in equity through direct stocks and equity MFs along with ₹3,000 in PPF. These investments without any annual increase would be able to achieve your daughter’s education goal. If we assume a 10% per annum return on equity and 7.5% p.a. on PPF, then the corpus could be approximately ₹65 lakh after 10 years. I would suggest, along with your daughter’s education, you also consider working on goals like retirement and wealth creation as you intend to increase the investment by 10% per annum. Keep the FD amount as the contingency fund if required.