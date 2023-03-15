How should I invest to get good returns, meet my life goals?1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Avoid spending too much on discretionary expenses and invest in a structured manner. Ensure that your investments happen in an automated manner in instruments like mutual fund SIPs
I am 25 years old and will be joining a multinational financial services company in Gurgaon in April, with an annual CTC of ₹13 lakh. I have just started investing ₹10,000 per month in a systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Additionally, I invest ₹20,000 annually in public provident fund (PPF). I will be getting married in a couple of years. I plan to buy a car worth ₹20 lakh in 5-6 years and retire at 60 years. What is the best way to invest and get decent returns?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×