How should windfall gains be prudently managed to ensure long-term financial stability?
Sudden wealth creation necessitates careful money management and a well-thought-out financial plan. Financial advisors help create strategies for wealth growth, asset allocation, and preservation for future generations.
One evolving trend in the wealth management industry is the fast pace at which wealth is created in India. In today’s scenario, this wealth creation is happening in the case of new-age businesses, first-generation entrepreneurs, technology entrepreneurs, senior corporate heads, and professionals and is not restricted to traditional business houses.