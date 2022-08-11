How should you allocate your retirement funds for old age?

My father will be retiring in six months. He has accumulated a corpus of close to ₹5 crore and wants to invest in instruments that are not risky so he can live off the interest accumulated. He has, among other investments, put in ₹15 lakh in SCSS (senior citizen savings scheme). His mutual fund (MF) allocations include ₹2 crore in short term funds, ₹1 crore in floating rate funds, ₹50 lakh in balanced advantage funds, ₹25 lakh in overseas MFs, and ₹25 lakh each in conservative hybrid funds and liquid funds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}