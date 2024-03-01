How should you assess your life insurance needs at different milestones in life?
Life insurance is essential for financial security and peace of mind. Assess needs at various life stages, such as starting early for lower premiums, ensuring security for spouse at marriage, planning for child's future at parenthood, and considering ULIPs for retirement.
As the current fiscal year draws to a close, we all focus on reviewing our tax-saving investments. It’s important to understand that, in addition to being a powerful component of last-minute financial planning, life insurance plays a pivotal role in ensuring its stability and peace of mind for the loved ones left behind. Whether you are a seasoned player or a novice in terms of financial decisioning, the last-minute purchase of life insurance should be based on values beyond tax-saving aspects, such as the optimal product, player, and cover from a long-term perspective.