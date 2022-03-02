How should you carry your foreign exchange

Raj Khosla, founder and MD, MyMoneyMantra.com, said forex cards attract a fee every time currency is reloaded or the card is renewed. “The other is a cross-currency charge. It applies when you spend in a currency different from the currency on the card," said Khosla. However, you can choose to load it in the currency of the country you are travelling to or opt for a multi-currency forex card if you plan on travelling to different countries. As long as you make payments in the currency available on your forex card, no markup fee will be charged, making it the most economical option compared to a travel credit card.