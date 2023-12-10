How should you invest for your different financial goals? MintGenie explains
Segregating your goals into exciting and regular goals can lead to a more enjoyable and fulfilling investment journey.
Have you ever been excited about planning your finances? If you answered "No" to the question, now you are not alone. Planning for finances is often seen as a dull and uninteresting thing to many people. As a result, we end up procrastinating our investments. However, what if we could categorise our financial goals into exciting and regular ones? This fresh perspective could motivate us to continue our long-term goals and help us avoid redeeming our investments due to market volatility.