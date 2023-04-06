How should you manage your NPS Tier 1 account under the new tax regime?

The aggregate deduction under section 80C, 80CCC (Contribution to Pension fund) and 80CCD (1) would be subject to the threshold limit of Rs. 1,50,000.

Section 80CCD(1) of the IT Act provides for deduction with respect to the NPS contribution which would be lower of the following:

It is pertinent to note that when claiming deduction under this section, one should ensure that there is no duplication of claim, i.e. no taxpayer should claim the same contribution amounts under both sections 80CCD(1B) and 80CCD(1).

An additional deduction of Rs. 50,000 would be available u/s 80CCD (1B) of the IT Act in respect of any contribution on which the overall threshold limit of Rs. 1,50,000 is not applicable.

Employer’s Contribution to NPS

80CCD(2)

Section 80CCD(1) of the IT Act provides that employer’s contribution to NPS would first be taxable in the hands of the employee under the ‘salary’ head and thereafter deduction with respect to such NPS contribution which would be lower of the following: (i) Employer’s contribution to NPS (ii) 10% (14% in case of Government employer) of the Salary It is pertinent to note that the aggregate upper limit of Rs. 7.5 lakhs is applicable in respect of employer’s contribution in a year to NPS, superannuation fund and recognized provident fund of the employee and any excess contribution would be taxable. Any contribution in excess of the threshold limit of Rs. 7.5 lakhs would be taxable as perquisite u/s 17(2)(ia) of the IT Act.

Yes

Yes