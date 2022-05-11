How should you plan monthly withdrawals after retirement?

It is always better to plan for your post-retirement monthly withdrawal as it ensures your independence and also reduces the possibility of outliving your savings. We will look into the inheritance part later ( ₹1 crore). Your primary goal should be to ensure stress-free retirement. Many retired people use the bucketing strategy for their retirement corpus to build a portfolio across banks, Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS), Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), and mutual funds—debt, equity, and hybrid. You will have to factor in inflation even post-retirement. For example, you will need ₹1.27 lakh every month in 2030 instead of ₹80,000 considering 6% inflation. The idea behind investing across different asset classes is to withdraw from them at different stages, giving them sufficient time to grow and take the limited risk during that phase. You will need a higher retirement corpus if you plan to go for only debt investments, this is also not advisable. At the same time, you must limit the risk by investing only some part of your portfolio in equity. You can invest ₹1.83 crore for your post-retirement phase by investing or continuing with ₹29 lakh (FDs, SCSS & debt funds), ₹46 lakh (SCSS, PMVVY, debt & hybrid funds), ₹69 lakh (equity funds) and ₹39 lakh (balanced advantage funds). You can withdraw from these buckets for the first 3 years, 4th to 8th year, 9th to 20th year, and 21st to 25th year, respectively. The above strategy will take care of your ₹80,000 monthly expenses along with inflation for 25 years.