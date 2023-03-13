How Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis may impact other assets — explained3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:20 PM IST
- Silicon Valley Bank crisis may have negative impact on US bond investors dealing in treasuries, say experts
SVB collapse: After the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis, global equity markets and US dollar are under stress. In last three sessions, US dollar rate has retraced from three month highs as Dollar Index has slipped from around 106 levels to around 103 levels while key benchmark indices in Wall Street lost up to 2 per cent on Friday session. However, gold rates today climbed to the tune of $1,880 per ounce levels, logging around $65 per ounce spike since Thursday lows of around $1,815 levels. After failing to sustain above 4 per cent yield, US bond yield has once again started to appreciate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×