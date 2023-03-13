How Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis may impact other assets — explained

Likewise, in forex market, those who have position in dollar may have to face the beating as US dollar has retraced from 3-month highs in last three days by a larger extent. Dollar Index is current quoting 103.523, which was quoting close to 106 levels on Thursday. but, the biggest hit of this banking crisis in the US would be IPO and US equity market. They said that banks that have reported collapse in last three days were major lenders for the US-based startups. So, after the failure of these banks, IPO market is expected to nosedive in near term whereas equity market would be under enormous stress in the US.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}