How similar are Target Maturity Funds to  Term Deposits

The portfolio yield-to-maturity (YTM), which is available in the month-end factsheet gives an approximate idea of the interest rate that is being earned on the instruments in the portfolio. The reason for fluctuation of returns in debt funds is that bond prices move every day. The impact may be favourable when market prices move up, and vice versa. However, in a TMF, instruments in the portfolio mature along with the maturity of the product. On maturity, you get back the face value of the bond, which is not dependent on market price movement at that point of time. Hence the portfolio YTM, which is a publicly available data, is not exactly a committed return but gives you an approximation of what you can expect. In TMFs, there is a high degree of correspondence between the portfolio YTM and expected returns as as the securities mature in line with product maturity. Also, there is a portfolio recurring expense, which is publicly available. This may be deducted from the portfolio YTM for a closer perspective.