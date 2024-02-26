How Singapore NRIs can navigate DTAA hurdle on capital gains tax
Summary
- Singapore does not levy any tax on capital gains; NRIs there, however, have to pay tax in India and file for refunds.
International tax treaties can be extremely confusing for the layman. That is because the provisions in such treaties are drafted in a very convoluting manner. And it is not just the layman who is confounded. Even experts in other fields struggle to decipher the implications of certain provisions in such treaties. Harshal Bhuta, a chartered accountant (CA), will vouch for that.