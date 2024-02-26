How Singapore NRIs can navigate DTAA hurdle on capital gains tax

Article 24 (1) of the India-Singapore DTAA, states that the capital gains needs to be repatriated to Singapore. Since MF capital gains have to be taxed in Singapore (and not in India), the treaty requires the proceeds to be sent there for taxation. And herein begins the confusion. Singapore does not levy any tax on capital gains. Thus, the DTAA rule that states that gains need to be taxed in Singapore might not be fulfilled and, hence, some financial experts are of the opinion that the gains might be taxable in India.