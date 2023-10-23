How SIP momentum is fuelling the mutual fund equity segment? Motilal Oswal explains
Equity flow remains strong driven by SIPs, but gross flows have slowed due to Shraddha Paksha
Mutual Funds: In its recent report, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that overall equity flow continues to be strong driven by Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). However, recently there has been a slowdown in gross flows owing to Shraddha Paksha, and an increase in redemptions as consumption demand is improving, it added.