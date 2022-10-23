How SLW will help in NPS withdrawal

As per existing guidelines, On attaining 60 years of age, the subscribers can withdraw up to 60% of the corpus as lump sum (with a minimum of 40% transferred to annuity). Subscribers, however, do have an option to defer lump sum withdrawal till 75 years. While deferring the lump sum withdrawal, investors also have an option of ‘phased withdrawal’ on annual basis. This way, the subscriber can withdraw partially every year, but a request needs to be submitted by the investor each year separately.

