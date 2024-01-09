Money
How small businesses can benefit from GST composition scheme
Shipra Singh 5 min read 09 Jan 2024, 12:01 AM IST
Summary
- The scheme offers a substantially lower tax rate, reduces compliances and so works in favour of the small firms.
It’s been more than six years now since the Union government introduced the goods and services tax, or GST, but many businesses continue to grapple with its implementation, particularly because of the different rates of taxes and the number of compliances. But, for many small businesses, remedy is at hand: the composition scheme helps alleviate their hardships .
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less