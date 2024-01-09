How small businesses can benefit from GST composition scheme

Input tax credit refers to the GST you pay on expenses related to your business. You can offset the input tax credit with your own total GST liability. For instance, consider that you are a digital marketing professional (services business). In a month, you pay broadband and phone bills of ₹2,000 used at your office and pay ₹360 GST (at 18%) on it. You take multiple flights for business trips and pay GST of ₹5,000 on the air tickets. Now, say, your turnover in the same month is ₹2 lakh and, at 18%, your GST liability will be ₹36,000. You can deduct input tax credit of ₹5,360 ( ₹360 on phone bills and ₹5,000 on airfare) from the total GST payable and pay the remaining ₹30,640.