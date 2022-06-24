How small measures can help you make big money in real estate

Very similar to REITs, retail investors can also invest in Infrastructure Investment Trusts or INVITs. Infrastructure Investment Trusts are large companies which own and manage operational infrastructure projects and earn from the income generated from these assets, said Virender Kumar, Head - Business Strategy & Marketing, ARETE Group. In simple words, INVITS are pooled investment vehicles like Mutual funds. They invest the sum accrued into highway projects, power plants, airports, transmission lines and large scale pipeline projects etc. In addition to this, INVITs are designed and managed in such a way that 80 per cent of the investors’ money is invested in revenue-generating and completed projects. This mitigates the risk associated with under-construction projects.