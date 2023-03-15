How social media advice affects financial planning

Social media influencers have made financial planning more accessible to a wider audience, from diverse walks of life. They share their best tips and tricks around all tenants of personal finance, allowing people to connect with influencers they resonate with. However, not all finance influencers are certified financial advisors and it is important to understand that personal finance is unique to everyone and one size does not fit all. Shreyaa Kapoor, Content Creator-Finance, Ex - Bain said that DYOR or doing your own research is essential before doing your financial planning.

