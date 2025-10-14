How can soldiers on active duty make a Will under Indian law?
The Indian Succession Act, 1925, considers the unusual circumstances that people of certain professions might face and allows a provision for Privileged Wills.
I am a soldier serving in the Indian Army and a father of three children. I have not yet prepared a Will. I have been posted in a remote and sensitive area for several months. I would like to understand whether the law provides any special provisions for soldiers in such circumstances.