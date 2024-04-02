How some Axis Bank credit cards became fraud targets
Summary
- Lender says dubious online international transactions were random attacks on certain cards.
It was at around 9 pm on Tuesday, 26 March, that Ajay Vasani’s phone buzzed a couple of times. He had just received two messages from the bank and froze when he saw the contents. These were two alerts for transactions of 150 New Zealand Dollars (NZD) for ‘Google services’ made using his Axis credit card. But, Vasani, a resident of Ahmedabad, had not subscribed to any such services, in New Zealand or elsewhere. He was quick to figure out that these were fraudulent transactions and immediately called the bank’s customer care helpline to get his credit card blocked.