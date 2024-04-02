How some Axis Bank credit cards became fraud targets

Some users, who had blocked the card and asked the bank to reissue a new one. reported that fraudsters had attempted transactions on the new cards as well —this, when the customers were themselves yet to receive the full details of the new card. A cyber security expert, who did not wish to be named, said this can happen if the fraudsters get access to the server that hosts details of the new card. “The details of the new cards are first pushed virtually into a server and then these are sent for printing the physical cards. Fraudsters would have got access to these servers and used the card details to activate them and attempt fraudulent transactions, " he said.