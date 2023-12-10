Money
How some firms use a loophole to save tax with keyman insurance
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 10 Dec 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Summary
- Unlike typical keyman policies, these come with a savings plan and the maturity benefit is given to employees
NEW DELHI : Employee stock options (Esops), bonuses, and health insurance. These are a few perquisites given by companies to retain top talent. A few employers provide life insurance as well.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less