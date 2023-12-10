How some firms use a loophole to save tax with keyman insurance

In such policies, the employer is the proposer and pays the premiums, while the employee is the life assured. The employer gives an undertaking to assign the policy to the employee after the premium payment term is over. Thereafter, the employee gets the survival/maturity benefit. This amount will be treated as profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) of the income tax Act. The premium payment by the employer is not considered perquisite in the hands of employees. However, employees only benefit if the companies do not renege on the undertakings given to them. A company will be eligible for the maturity proceeds if the policy is not assigned to the employee.