How some rookie traders outfoxed top hedge funds

GameStop shares have literally headed to the moon, rising 1,200% this year, on the back of coordinated buying by the 2.7 million-strong r/WallStreetBets group on Reddit. In the process, hedge funds such as Melvin Capital, Citron Capital have borne heavy losses. Mint explains.

Why are Redditors partial to GameStop?

Nearly two years ago, a Reddit user first alerted forum members of a buying opportunity in GameStop Corp., a mall-based gaming biz on the decline. This wasn’t so much because of its business prospects. The reason given was the large cash on its books. Not many took notice, until famed fund manager Michael Burry acquired a stake in the company and wrote to the management to use the cash on its books to buy back shares. But even this resulted in only a small appreciation in the stock. Redditors started piling on en masse only late last year, after they saw a massive short squeeze opportunity.

What exactly sets the GameStop rally apart?

A couple of months back, the r/WallStreetBets group started seeing GameStop not only as a great trading opportunity, but also a means to get back at institutional investors. On 19 Sep, a thread called “Bankrupting Institutional Investors for Dummies, ft. GameStop" opined how there were already very large short positions built by institutional investors, and a further rise in shares would lead to high margin calls, resulting in a short squeeze. Things have played out in this fashion, with GameStop now valued at $17 billion, based on opening prices on 27 Jan. At the time of the post cited above, the firm was valued at $660 million.

How does a short squeeze strategy play out?

Short sellers borrow stock and then sell them, hoping to make a gain as prices fall. On the other hand, if prices rise, short sellers try and buy back the shares to cut losses. If those holding shares refuse to sell, or ‘squeeze’ the shorts, the short sellers will need to keep bidding higher till they get the shares they need and close out positions. This can lead to huge losses.

How does such a strategy unravel?

To be sure, if many traders with long positions start booking profits, the GameStop stock will crash. Indeed, the millions in the profits of Redditors are mere paper profits currently, and it remains to be seen how many actually turn a profit. Those that joined the wave late in the day may well end up losing large amounts when the trend reverses. For now, while the amateur group has managed to bring a hedge fund to its knees, new short positions continue to get added. It remains a ‘who blinks first’ kind of scenario.

What has Musk got to do with GameStop?

Elon Musk has a history of squaring off with short sellers. The founder of Melvin Capital has earlier mentioned Tesla as one of his short positions. Earlier this week, Musk tweeted ‘GameStonk’ and furnished the link to the r/wallstreetbets group.“Stonks" is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media. The GameStop stock has been on a tear ever since. Earlier, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya bought few GameStop options and tweeted about it. Includes inputs from Bloomberg

