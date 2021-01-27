How some rookie traders outfoxed top hedge funds

Nearly two years ago, a Reddit user first alerted forum members of a buying opportunity in GameStop Corp., a mall-based gaming biz on the decline. This wasn’t so much because of its business prospects. The reason given was the large cash on its books. Not many took notice, until famed fund manager Michael Burry acquired a stake in the company and wrote to the management to use the cash on its books to buy back shares. But even this resulted in only a small appreciation in the stock. Redditors started piling on en masse only late last year, after they saw a massive short squeeze opportunity.