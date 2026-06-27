How SpaceX benefits as Nasdaq eases its index inclusion rules | What changed and how it impacts the investors

SpaceX will be included to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index on July 7, exchange operator Nasdaq confirmed on Friday. The move is significant as companies do not become eligible for inclusion in a major stock index immediately after listing, rather it has to wait for months or even years before meeting such criteria. Nasdaq, however, recently amended its eligibility rules to allow comanies like SpaceX to enter the benchmark much sooner than the usual timeline.
Here's a look at how Nasdaq changed its rules, whether other stock exchanges could follow suit, and what the move could mean for investors.
Index providers have rules to determine when a company can be added and how large its position will be. For example, as per Nasdaq's old rules, a new stock had to season for at least 3 months and the company needed to have at least 10% of its shares available for public trading to qualify. But, the index provider recently changed its index inclusion rules, effective May 1, 2026, along with the weighting methodology for companies across its indices.
This allowed SpaceX to be added to the Nasdaq-100 much faster.
Due the inclusion of SpaceX into Nasdaq 100, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds, including Indian fund houses, that track the index will automatically buy the shares. This surge in passive buying typically boosts demand for the stock, which can support or even push its share price higher.
J.P. Morgan estimated that SpaceX's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 could draw $4.3 billion in passive inflows.
"Clearly, there's a lot of demand, that's why they fast-tracked the integration into the index," Michael Field, chief equity market strategist at Morningstar, told Reuters. "A lot of people will be happy with it. Some fund managers less so, the skeptics amongst them, us included. We think the stock is overvalued."
The passive buying comes as the initial frenzy over SpaceX’s record IPO has fizzled. The stock is on a losing streak, shedding a quarter of its value after a rousing rally in the first three sessions.
FTSE Russell is poised to add SpaceX. to its flagship US and global benchmarks, including the Russell 1000, on Monday.
FTSE Russell recently adopted rules allowing eligible mega IPOs to enter its indexes after five trading days. But because SpaceX went public during the provider’s three-week reconstitution blackout period, it missed that fast-entry window.
Other index providers with fast-entry rules include CRSP, whose US Total Market Index added SpaceX Monday. Rival MSCI generally waits 10 trading days to admit qualifying IPOs.
S&P Global, however, refused to changed the requirements for index inclusion and SpaceX will have to wait for at least 12 months before the index provider to even considering it. To be included in the S&P 500, a company must be profitable in its most recent quarter as well as for the sum of its most recent four quarters
(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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